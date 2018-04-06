InvestDigital 24 Hour Volume Hits $53,524.00 (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One InvestDigital token can now be purchased for about $0.0324 or 0.00000475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including AEX and BigONE. Over the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. InvestDigital has a total market cap of $0.00 and $53,524.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002913 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00678395 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014212 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014669 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00182640 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00035227 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00053506 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

InvestDigital Token Profile

InvestDigital’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info.

Buying and Selling InvestDigital

InvestDigital can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and AEX. It is not possible to purchase InvestDigital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestDigital must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InvestDigital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

