Investec (INVP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Investec (LON:INVP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued on Monday, March 19th. They currently have a GBX 578 ($8.11) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.01% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Investec stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 550.40 ($7.73). The company had a trading volume of 1,198,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,000. Investec has a 52-week low of GBX 451.20 ($6.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 649.40 ($9.12).

In other news, insider Ciaran Whelan sold 78,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 631 ($8.86), for a total transaction of £496,615.93 ($697,102.65). Also, insider Glynn Burger sold 160,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 571 ($8.02), for a total value of £918,927.43 ($1,289,903.75).

About Investec

Investec plc, a specialist bank and asset manager, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Australia, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: Asset Management, Wealth & Investment, and Specialist Banking. The Asset Management division offers active investment products and services to institutional, advisory clients, and individuals.

