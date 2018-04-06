Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Kinder Morgan (KMI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) in the last few weeks:

3/27/2018 – Kinder Morgan was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/21/2018 – Kinder Morgan was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.61.

3/20/2018 – Kinder Morgan was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kinder Morgan has the largest network of natural gas pipeline in North America that spreads over almost 70,000 miles. Most importantly, the company’s midstream properties are linked to all the prospective plays in the United States that are rich in natural gas. These extensive pipeline networks, for which billions of dollars have been invested to date, have been providing Kinder Morgan with stable fee-based revenues. In fact, the company generated majority of its cash flow in 2017 from stable fee-based contracts. However, the company’s total debt now stands higher than equity capital, reflecting balance sheet weakness. Moreover, one-year pricing chart shows that Kinder Morgan underperformed the industry. During the aforesaid period, the stock lost 24.7% against the 13.6% decline of the broader industry.”

3/13/2018 – Kinder Morgan was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kinder Morgan has the largest network of natural gas pipeline in North America that spreads over almost 70,000 miles. Most importantly, the company’s midstream properties are linked to all the prospective plays in the United States that are rich in natural gas. These extensive pipeline networks, for which billions of dollars have been invested to date, have been providing Kinder Morgan with stable fee-based revenues. In fact, the company generated majority of its cash flow in 2017 from stable fee-based contracts. In particular, we expect Kinder Morgan to seize attractive investment opportunities in the Eagle Ford and Haynesville shale plays. Such positives are likely to boost future earnings as well. Also, the midstream player posted an average positive earnings surprise of 4.6% over the prior four quarters. “

3/2/2018 – Kinder Morgan had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $28.00.

3/1/2018 – Kinder Morgan was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/12/2018 – Kinder Morgan had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2018 – Kinder Morgan was given a new $22.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2018 – Kinder Morgan had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2018 – Kinder Morgan was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE KMI traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.06. 16,265,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,301,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $21.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director William A. Smith bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $107,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,738.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,648,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $228,560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043,594 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,456,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $152,801,000 after buying an additional 5,574,481 shares during the period. Clearbridge LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge LLC now owns 4,939,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,263,000 after buying an additional 2,546,130 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 6,772,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $122,372,000 after buying an additional 2,154,212 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 17.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,950,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,575,000 after buying an additional 2,048,560 shares during the period. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan, Inc is an energy infrastructure company. It operates through five segments. Its Natural Gas Pipelines segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, and liquefied natural gas facilities, among others. Its CO2 segment is engaged in the production, transportation and marketing of carbon dioxide (CO2) to oil fields and the ownership and operation of a crude oil pipeline system, among others.

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.