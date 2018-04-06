Investment House LLC Lowers Holdings in Wells Fargo (WFC)

Investment House LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 69.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,445 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Capital World Investors increased its position in Wells Fargo by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 111,753,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,192,259,000 after buying an additional 10,927,679 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Wells Fargo by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 45,327,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,614,000 after buying an additional 7,445,414 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Wells Fargo by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,838,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,464,000 after buying an additional 6,291,906 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Wells Fargo by 396.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,894,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,655,000 after buying an additional 4,707,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 314,755,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,440,601,000 after buying an additional 3,621,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WFC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Wells Fargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. Nomura dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Wells Fargo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.26. 16,474,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,081,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. Wells Fargo has a 52-week low of $49.27 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The stock has a market cap of $254,033.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.07). Wells Fargo had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $22.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 350,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Wells Fargo news, Director Ronald Sargent bought 9,000 shares of Wells Fargo stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.98 per share, for a total transaction of $503,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

