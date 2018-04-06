Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ)

C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 1,570 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,664% compared to the typical volume of 89 call options.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray set a $35.00 target price on C&J Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Group set a $40.00 price target on C&J Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens started coverage on C&J Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered C&J Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on C&J Energy Services from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. C&J Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C&J Energy Services by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 699,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,405,000 after buying an additional 335,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in C&J Energy Services by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,500,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,624,000 after purchasing an additional 535,243 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C&J Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,388,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in C&J Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,608,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in C&J Energy Services by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CJ stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. C&J Energy Services has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $37.86. The stock has a market cap of $1,771.89 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.50.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $491.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.37 million. sell-side analysts forecast that C&J Energy Services will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

C&J Energy Services Company Profile

C&J Energy Services, Inc is a completion and production services company, which provides well construction, well completions and well services to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through three segments: Completion Services, Well Support Services and Other Services. The Company also manufactures, repairs and refurbishes equipment used in the oilfield services industry.

