Investors Buy Shares of Procter & Gamble (PG) on Weakness Following Analyst Downgrade

Traders purchased shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) on weakness during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $92.00 to $85.00. $173.66 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $82.11 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $91.55 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Procter & Gamble had the 22nd highest net in-flow for the day. Procter & Gamble traded down ($0.37) for the day and closed at $78.43

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a $84.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, December 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.07.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 4,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $401,620.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $184,922.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,011 shares of company stock worth $9,710,976 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,730,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,750,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,637,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,667,526,000 after purchasing an additional 793,096 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 37,612,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,887,000 after purchasing an additional 893,157 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,189,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,983,000 after purchasing an additional 882,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8,711.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 26,889,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,890,000 after purchasing an additional 26,584,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $199,285.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $17.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

