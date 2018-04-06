Investors Buy Walt Disney (DIS) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) on weakness during trading on Friday. $220.13 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $117.51 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $102.62 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Walt Disney had the 18th highest net in-flow for the day. Walt Disney traded down ($1.76) for the day and closed at $100.35

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Vetr lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.86 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Macquarie set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.82.

The company has a market capitalization of $151,796.09, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aylwin B. Lewis sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $194,776.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,636 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,086.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 2,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the second quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 5,004 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,558 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

