Traders Purchase High Volume of Vector Group Put Options (NYSE:VGR)

Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 1,600 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,977% compared to the typical volume of 52 put options.

Shares of NYSE VGR opened at $20.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.83, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Vector Group has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,761.21, a P/E ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $435.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Vector Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

VGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vector Group by 217.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 71,893 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vector Group during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vector Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,055,000. Jump Trading LLC acquired a new position in Vector Group during the fourth quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vector Group by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 11,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States through its Liggett Group LLC (Liggett) and Vector Tobacco Inc (Vector Tobacco) subsidiaries, and the real estate business through its New Valley LLC subsidiary, which is seeking to acquire or invest in additional real estate properties or projects.

