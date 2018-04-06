Investors Sell GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) on Strength (GSK)

Traders sold shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $24.95 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $30.06 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $5.11 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, GlaxoSmithKline had the 24th highest net out-flow for the day. GlaxoSmithKline traded up $0.07 for the day and closed at $39.93

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.37.

The firm has a market capitalization of $98,979.01, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.60.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 130.63%. equities analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.85%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 1,982.8% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

