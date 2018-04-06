Investors Sell Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) on Strength (ICPT)

Investors sold shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) on strength during trading on Friday. $24.24 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $28.72 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $4.48 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Intercept Pharmaceuticals had the 30th highest net out-flow for the day. Intercept Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.84 for the day and closed at $71.60

ICPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Citigroup set a $74.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $1,620.11, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of -1.82.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.39) by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $37.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.01 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 275.18% and a negative return on equity of 267.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.84) EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,464,000. DSC Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Sarissa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,649,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,991,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Investors Sell Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) on Strength (ICPT)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/investors-sell-intercept-pharmaceuticals-icpt-on-strength-icpt.html.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. The Company’s product candidates have the potential to treat orphan and more prevalent diseases for which there are limited therapeutic solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.