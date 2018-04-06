Investors Sell ISHARES INTERMEDIATE GOVERNMENT/CREDIT BOND ETF (GVI) on Strength (GVI)

Traders sold shares of ISHARES INTERMEDIATE GOVERNMENT/CREDIT BOND ETF (BMV:GVI) on strength during trading on Friday. $4.65 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $21.80 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $17.15 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, ISHARES INTERMEDIATE GOVERNMENT/CREDIT BOND ETF had the 8th highest net out-flow for the day. ISHARES INTERMEDIATE GOVERNMENT/CREDIT BOND ETF traded up $0.28 for the day and closed at $108.18

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1862 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This is a boost from ISHARES INTERMEDIATE GOVERNMENT/CREDIT BOND ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ISHARES INTERMEDIATE GOVERNMENT/CREDIT BOND ETF during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in ISHARES INTERMEDIATE GOVERNMENT/CREDIT BOND ETF during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ISHARES INTERMEDIATE GOVERNMENT/CREDIT BOND ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank purchased a new position in ISHARES INTERMEDIATE GOVERNMENT/CREDIT BOND ETF during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ISHARES INTERMEDIATE GOVERNMENT/CREDIT BOND ETF by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Investors Sell ISHARES INTERMEDIATE GOVERNMENT/CREDIT BOND ETF (GVI) on Strength (GVI)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/investors-sell-ishares-intermediate-government-credit-bond-etf-gvi-on-strength-gvi.html.

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES INTERMEDIATE GOVERNMENT/CREDIT BOND ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES INTERMEDIATE GOVERNMENT/CREDIT BOND ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.