Investors Sell SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) on Strength (GLD)

Investors sold shares of SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $83.74 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $138.98 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $55.24 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, SPDR Gold Trust had the 2nd highest net out-flow for the day. SPDR Gold Trust traded up $0.59 for the day and closed at $126.39

Separately, Standpoint Research upped their target price on shares of SPDR Gold Trust to $28,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PHH Investments Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in SPDR Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $609,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,490,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Trust by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Gold Trust

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

