InvisibleCoin Reaches Market Cap of $0.00 (IVZ)

InvisibleCoin (CURRENCY:IVZ) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. InvisibleCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of InvisibleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, InvisibleCoin has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One InvisibleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00004764 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00142590 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00017615 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00030705 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00011965 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005396 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00001114 BTC.

BigUp (BIGUP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ammo Rewards (AMMO) traded 82.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DigiCube (CUBE) traded up 80.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About InvisibleCoin

InvisibleCoin (IVZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2015.

Buying and Selling InvisibleCoin

InvisibleCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to buy InvisibleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvisibleCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InvisibleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for InvisibleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvisibleCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.