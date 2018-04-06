Invuity (IVTY) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

Invuity (NASDAQ: IVTY) is one of 104 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Invuity to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Invuity and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Invuity $39.62 million -$39.91 million -1.95 Invuity Competitors $1.54 billion $111.91 million -138.57

Invuity’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Invuity. Invuity is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Invuity and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invuity -100.75% -380.14% -74.74% Invuity Competitors -61.96% -46.96% -18.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Invuity and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invuity 0 0 4 0 3.00 Invuity Competitors 494 1869 3732 112 2.56

Invuity presently has a consensus price target of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 117.05%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 14.83%. Given Invuity’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Invuity is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.5% of Invuity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Invuity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Invuity has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invuity’s rivals have a beta of 0.80, meaning that their average stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Invuity rivals beat Invuity on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Invuity

Invuity, Inc., a medical technology company, develops various surgical devices to address various surgical procedures in the United States. The company integrates its intelligent photonics technology platform into its single-use and reusable advanced surgical devices to address various critical intracavity illumination and visualization challenges. It offers various illuminated surgical devices, including Eikon LT Illuminated and Eikon illuminated retractor systems for breast oncology/oncoplastic/general/orthopedics surgeries; Saber Yankauer, a handheld illuminator for orthopedic/spine/cardiothoracic/breast/general surgeries; and Saber Frazier, a handheld illuminator for spine/orthopedic/neurosurgery surgeries. The company also provides Eika illuminated retractor systems for anterior neck approaches comprising thyroid and cervical spine surgeries; Breiten illuminated retractor systems for spine surgeries; Eipex illuminated retractor systems for spine/orthopedic surgeries; Eivector illuminated and Eiberg Illuminated retractor systems for orthopedic surgeries; and Waveguide XT system, a drop-in intracavity illuminator for spine surgeries. Invuity, Inc. sells its devices through its direct sales representatives and independent sales agents; and directly to hospitals and surgeons, as well as to third-party medical device manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Spotlight Surgical, Inc. and changed its name to Invuity, Inc. in 2007. Invuity, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in San Francisco, California.

