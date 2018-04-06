IOTA Price Down 13.4% Over Last 7 Days (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00014277 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Bitfinex, Gate.io and OKEx. In the last week, IOTA has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and approximately $13.73 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002914 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00684917 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00183667 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00035542 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047680 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00175998 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Exrates, Binance, Coinone, OKEx, CoinFalcon and Bitfinex. It is not currently possible to buy IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

