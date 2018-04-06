IPG Photonics (IPGP) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 181,731 shares during the quarter. IPG Photonics makes up 1.1% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.44% of IPG Photonics worth $50,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in IPG Photonics by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $228.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.82 and a quick ratio of 7.27. The firm has a market cap of $12,527.50, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.82. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $116.82 and a 1-year high of $264.11.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $361.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.63 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 24.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John R. Peeler sold 2,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.95, for a total transaction of $573,184.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,846.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total value of $3,042,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,259,316.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,322,452 over the last 90 days. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.60.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

