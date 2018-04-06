Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (IEI) Stock Price

Media stories about iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (NASDAQ:IEI) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.3669667670655 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $120.43. 496,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,735. iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a twelve month low of $119.68 and a twelve month high of $124.98.

About iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

