ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. VALUE ETF (BMV:IUSV) Holdings Increased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. VALUE ETF (BMV:IUSV) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. VALUE ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. VALUE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. VALUE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. VALUE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. VALUE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. VALUE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000.

BMV:IUSV opened at $53.65 on Friday. ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. VALUE ETF has a 12-month low of $905.35 and a 12-month high of $1,088.00.

