The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index (BATS:EFV) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index alerts:

BATS:EFV opened at $54.87 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/ishares-msci-eafe-value-index-efv-shares-bought-by-the-manufacturers-life-insurance-company-updated-updated.html.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.