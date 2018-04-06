Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:IBB) Position Boosted by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:IBB) by 194.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,031 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology worth $6,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 69,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 20,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 13,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology by 198.5% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 58,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 38,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB opened at $104.17 on Friday. Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $94.20 and a 52 week high of $119.30.

Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

