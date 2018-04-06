iShares S&P Europe 350 Index (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Bought by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Europe 350 Index (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,734 shares during the period. iShares S&P Europe 350 Index comprises 3.1% of CKW Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. CKW Financial Group owned 0.48% of iShares S&P Europe 350 Index worth $14,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Europe 350 Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $787,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Europe 350 Index by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 470,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,213,000 after acquiring an additional 54,701 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Europe 350 Index by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 29,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Europe 350 Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Europe 350 Index by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 24,662 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEV opened at $46.89 on Friday. iShares S&P Europe 350 Index has a one year low of $41.21 and a one year high of $50.81.

iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

