Cable Hill Partners LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,450,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,887,000 after buying an additional 473,119 shares in the last quarter. P Solve Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $486,165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,073,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,369 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,722,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,753,000 after purchasing an additional 147,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,519,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,856 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $78.17 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $66.76 and a 1-year high of $80.68.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

