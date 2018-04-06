Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $7.98 Million Stake in iShares Trust (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares Trust (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,351 shares during the period. iShares Trust makes up approximately 1.3% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned about 0.49% of iShares Trust worth $7,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Trust by 155.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 491,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,472,000 after purchasing an additional 298,862 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Trust by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 48,684 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Trust by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 15,063 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $656,000. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Trust by 159.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 30,573 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Trust stock opened at $49.27 on Friday. iShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $49.12 and a fifty-two week high of $50.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%.

