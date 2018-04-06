Billeaud Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Trust (BATS:USMV)

Billeaud Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Trust (BATS:USMV) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. iShares Trust accounts for about 0.3% of Billeaud Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Billeaud Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Trust were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,769,000. V Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Trust by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Trust by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 728,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,428,000 after purchasing an additional 45,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Trust stock opened at $52.39 on Friday. iShares Trust has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/ishares-trust-usmv-shares-sold-by-billeaud-capital-management-inc-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.