Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (GOVT)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,180 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 449.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf alerts:

GOVT stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf has a 1-year low of $448.20 and a 1-year high of $450.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.0384 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/ishares-u-s-treasury-bond-etf-govt-shares-sold-by-compagnie-lombard-odier-scma-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.