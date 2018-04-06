IslaCoin (CRYPTO:ISL) Trading Up 5.1% This Week

IslaCoin (CURRENCY:ISL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 22nd. IslaCoin has a market capitalization of $141,290.00 and $5.00 worth of IslaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IslaCoin has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One IslaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0933 or 0.00001412 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006412 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004622 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 50% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00078063 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014223 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 44.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000143 BTC.

IslaCoin Profile

ISL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. IslaCoin’s total supply is 1,513,704 coins. IslaCoin’s official Twitter account is @islacoin. The official website for IslaCoin is www.islacoin.net.

Buying and Selling IslaCoin

IslaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to purchase IslaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IslaCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IslaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

