Jefferies Group LLC Trims Stake in iStar Financial Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Jefferies Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iStar Financial Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,598 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in iStar Financial were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of iStar Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of iStar Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iStar Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iStar Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in iStar Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 10,340 shares of iStar Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $183,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,257,810 shares in the company, valued at $128,753,549.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 198,185 shares of company stock worth $3,541,697. Company insiders own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

STAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of iStar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of iStar Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS initiated coverage on shares of iStar Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NYSE STAR opened at $10.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.06, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.95. iStar Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

iStar Financial (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.70 million. iStar Financial had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that iStar Financial Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iStar Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase 50,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and more than $35 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

