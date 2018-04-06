iTicoin (CRYPTO:ITI) Price Hits $10.72 on Major Exchanges

iTicoin (CURRENCY:ITI) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 30th. One iTicoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.72 or 0.00157010 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, BTC Trade UA and Livecoin. iTicoin has a market capitalization of $343,094.00 and $22.00 worth of iTicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, iTicoin has traded down 14.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002913 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00678395 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014212 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014669 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00182640 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00035227 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00053506 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

iTicoin Coin Profile

iTicoin’s total supply is 9,999,992 coins and its circulating supply is 32,000 coins. The official website for iTicoin is iticoin.com.

Buying and Selling iTicoin

iTicoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Livecoin and BTC Trade UA. It is not presently possible to buy iTicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iTicoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iTicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

