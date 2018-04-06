Ituran (ITRN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ituran (NASDAQ:ITRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Ituran from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Shares of Ituran stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $32.40. The stock had a trading volume of 48,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,511. Ituran has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $669.93, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Ituran (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ituran had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $61.29 million during the quarter. equities research analysts predict that Ituran will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 26th. Ituran’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRN. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ituran by 635.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 625,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,544,000 after purchasing an additional 540,372 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ituran during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,263,000. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ituran during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,222,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ituran by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 489,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after purchasing an additional 105,066 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Ituran during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,948,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ituran

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enable to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

