Iungo 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $25,653.00 (CRYPTO:ING)

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Iungo token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001523 BTC on major exchanges. Iungo has a total market capitalization of $4.03 million and approximately $25,653.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Iungo has traded up 35.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007136 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002921 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00679512 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014203 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015148 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00184408 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00035216 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00045374 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Iungo’s genesis date was February 1st, 2018. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The official website for Iungo is iungo.network. Iungo’s official message board is medium.com/@iungo. The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Iungo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is not currently possible to buy Iungo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iungo must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iungo using one of the exchanges listed above.

