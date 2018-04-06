Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.51 and last traded at C$2.59, with a volume of 546936 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.57.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IVN. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ivanhoe Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.46.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/ivanhoe-mines-ivn-hits-new-1-year-low-at-2-51.html.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious gems located primarily in Africa. The company explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. Its principal projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC); and the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt.

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.