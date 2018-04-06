Shares of Iwg Plc (LON:IWG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 243.33 ($3.42).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.37) price target (up previously from GBX 220 ($3.09)) on shares of IWG in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.79) price target on shares of IWG in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on IWG from GBX 230 ($3.23) to GBX 240 ($3.37) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on IWG from GBX 250 ($3.51) to GBX 260 ($3.65) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th.

Get IWG alerts:

IWG opened at GBX 231.90 ($3.26) on Tuesday. IWG has a one year low of GBX 188.90 ($2.65) and a one year high of GBX 392 ($5.50).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 26th will be given a GBX 3.95 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from IWG’s previous dividend of $1.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Iwg Plc (IWG) Receives GBX 243.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/iwg-plc-iwg-receives-gbx-243-33-average-target-price-from-brokerages.html.

IWG Company Profile

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides office outsourcing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the United Kingdom. The company offers virtual office services; 24/7 workspace recovery solutions; mobile and digital self-service solutions; co-working solutions; fully managed offices; networking and knowledge-sharing meetings; and meeting spaces and workshops.

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.