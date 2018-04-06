iXledger (IXT) Price Tops $0.29

iXledger (CURRENCY:IXT) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last seven days, iXledger has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One iXledger token can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00004312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC and EtherDelta. iXledger has a market cap of $10.20 million and approximately $250,478.00 worth of iXledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007145 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002935 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00680682 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014195 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00184194 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00035303 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00045267 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

iXledger Token Profile

iXledger’s genesis date was July 11th, 2017. iXledger’s total supply is 65,778,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 tokens. iXledger’s official Twitter account is @iXledger. The official website for iXledger is www.ixledger.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “InsureX is a decentralized marketplace for insurance products based on blockchain technology. This alternative marketplace aims to bring insurers, reinsurers and brokers together in an efficient, cost-effective and transparent manner that skips middlemen and unneeded fees. The InsureX (IXT) token is the underlying token used in the InsureX market by the community, customers and partners to buy data and premium services. “

Buying and Selling iXledger

iXledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to purchase iXledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iXledger must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iXledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

