Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Has $2.71 Million Position in IXYS Co. (NASDAQ:IXYS)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in IXYS Co. (NASDAQ:IXYS) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,281 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 7,315 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.34% of IXYS worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IXYS. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IXYS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of IXYS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $447,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of IXYS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of IXYS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of IXYS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IXYS opened at $23.05 on Friday. IXYS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 7.98.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of IXYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

About IXYS

IXYS Corporation (IXYS) is a multi-market integrated semiconductor company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of power semiconductors, mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), application specific integrated circuits (ASICs), microcontrollers, systems and radio frequency (RF) power semiconductors.

