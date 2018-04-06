Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Has $1.85 Million Stake in J. B. Hunt (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of J. B. Hunt (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in J. B. Hunt were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JBHT. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in J. B. Hunt by 422.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in J. B. Hunt during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in J. B. Hunt by 2,190.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in J. B. Hunt during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in J. B. Hunt by 312.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBHT opened at $113.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,663.47, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. J. B. Hunt has a 12 month low of $83.35 and a 12 month high of $126.49.

J. B. Hunt (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $2.45. J. B. Hunt had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. J. B. Hunt’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that J. B. Hunt will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBHT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J. B. Hunt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upgraded J. B. Hunt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down previously from $127.00) on shares of J. B. Hunt in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of J. B. Hunt in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of J. B. Hunt in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. J. B. Hunt currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.55.

In related news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 21,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $2,684,861.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Johnnie B. Hunt, Jr. sold 2,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $281,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,554,337. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About J. B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a surface transportation, delivery, and logistics company in North America. The Company segments include Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) and Truck (JBT). The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and delivery services to a range of customers and consumers throughout the continental United States, Canada and Mexico.

