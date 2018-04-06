J C Penney Company Inc (JCP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eighteen have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.83.

JCP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley set a $4.00 price target on J C Penney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J C Penney in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Piper Jaffray set a $4.00 price target on J C Penney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $4.00 price target on J C Penney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1060 Capital LLC bought a new position in J C Penney during the 4th quarter worth $4,740,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in J C Penney during the 4th quarter worth $7,996,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in J C Penney by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,649,673 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 686,308 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in J C Penney by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 110,878 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 55,814 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in J C Penney during the 4th quarter worth $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCP traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 17,142,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,545,533. J C Penney has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1,009.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 2nd. The department store operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. J C Penney had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that J C Penney will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “J C Penney Company Inc (JCP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/j-c-penney-company-inc-jcp-receives-average-rating-of-hold-from-analysts.html.

About J C Penney

J. C. Penney Company, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s business consists of selling merchandise and services to consumers through its department stores and its Website at jcpenney.com. Its department stores and Website generally serve the same type of customers, its Website offers virtually the same mix of merchandise as its store assortment and other categories, and its department stores generally accept returns from sales made in stores and through its Website.

Receive News & Ratings for J C Penney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J C Penney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.