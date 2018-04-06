J. Goldman & Co LP Buys Shares of 116,067 Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)

J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 116,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 24,930 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 239.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 11,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,656,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,556,000 after buying an additional 211,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 1,612.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 49,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 46,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Argus started coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.52.

In other news, insider Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. Ca sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $36,076.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $727,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,512 shares of company stock worth $1,236,276 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL opened at $21.13 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group has a 52 week low of $14.58 and a 52 week high of $25.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,138.53, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, such as hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software enabled silicon solutions consisting of serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprise, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

