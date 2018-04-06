J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) Shares Bought by J. Goldman & Co LP

J. Goldman & Co LP increased its holdings in shares of J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) by 233.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,000 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP owned about 1.03% of J.Jill worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JILL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,814,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,091,000. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 499,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 241,927 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 732,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,974,000 after acquiring an additional 221,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 653,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 211,310 shares during the last quarter. 23.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael A. Eck purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,862.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

JILL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine lowered J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on J.Jill from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Friday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. J.Jill currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

Shares of NYSE JILL opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $192.49 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16. J.Jill Inc has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $14.25.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. J.Jill had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $188.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. J.Jill’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that J.Jill Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc (J.Jill) operates as a specialty retailer in the women’s apparel industry. J.Jill is a women’s apparel brand focused on customer in the 40-65 age segment. The Company operates an integrated omni-channel platform that is diversified across its retail stores, Website and catalogs. It operates in the retail and direct channels segment.

