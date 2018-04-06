JA Solar Holdings (JASO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of JA Solar Holdings (NASDAQ:JASO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of JA Solar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JA Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of JA Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JA Solar by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,930,375 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $14,400,000 after purchasing an additional 361,953 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JA Solar by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 783,319 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 24,554 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of JA Solar by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 408,948 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JA Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,694,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JA Solar by 1,558.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,376 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 187,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JASO opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.03. JA Solar has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $311.68, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.00.

JA Solar Company Profile

JA Solar Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar power products based on crystalline silicon technologies. The company's principal products include monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar cells and modules. It also provides monocrystalline and multicrystalline silicon wafers; solar product processing services; and solar power plant project development and electricity generation services.

