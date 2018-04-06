TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Sells 10,980 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,980 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $21,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 228.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 337,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,442,000 after purchasing an additional 234,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,713,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,079,000 after purchasing an additional 164,542 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,529,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 212,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,853,000 after purchasing an additional 89,200 shares during the period. Finally, BTIM Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.40 per share, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,600.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark S. Forbis sold 1,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total value of $124,914.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.17.

JKHY opened at $120.39 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $91.50 and a 52-week high of $127.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $9,290.70, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $374.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

