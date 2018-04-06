Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Thursday, March 29th.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Jack in the Box from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised Jack in the Box from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.62.

Shares of JACK stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.18. The stock had a trading volume of 78,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,291. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.77. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $79.30 and a one year high of $113.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2,541.54, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.44.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $294.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Vanessa C. Fox sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $55,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at $186,641. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Goebel sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $125,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,837,725.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,596 shares of company stock worth $225,544 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,172,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $311,300,000 after buying an additional 108,723 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 8,001 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants and Qdoba Mexican Eats fast-casual restaurants primarily in the United States. As of October 01, 2017, it operated and franchised approximately 2,251 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam; and approximately 726 Qdoba Mexican Eats restaurants in 47 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada.

