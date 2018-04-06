Jackpotjoy Plc (JPJ) Insider Purchases £205,000 in Stock

Jackpotjoy Plc (LON:JPJ) insider Neil G. Goulden acquired 25,000 shares of Jackpotjoy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 820 ($11.51) per share, with a total value of £205,000 ($287,759.69).

Shares of Jackpotjoy stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 810 ($11.37). 48,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,677. Jackpotjoy Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 528.50 ($7.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 885 ($12.42).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($16.14) price objective on shares of Jackpotjoy in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 975 ($13.69).

Jackpotjoy Company Profile

Jackpotjoy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company. It operates through three segments: Jackpotjoy, Vera&John, and Mandalay. The company offers bingo, slot, casino, and other games through Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Botemania, Vera&John, Costa Bingo, InterCasino, and other brands.

