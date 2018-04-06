Millennium Management LLC Lowers Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 96,607 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $46,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,012,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,784,000 after buying an additional 1,634,127 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb Inc. now owns 5,692,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,711,000 after buying an additional 487,089 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,148,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth $18,841,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,509.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 234,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,441,000 after purchasing an additional 219,553 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JEC. UBS raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.62.

JEC opened at $59.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 12-month low of $49.31 and a 12-month high of $72.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,294.86, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.47.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 2.30%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is a technical professional services company. The Company provides a range of technical, professional and construction services to industrial, commercial and governmental clients. The Company’s services include Project Services; Process, Scientific, and Systems Consulting Services; Construction Services, and Operations and Maintenance Services.

