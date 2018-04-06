Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Raised to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

JEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.62.

Shares of JEC stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,979. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $8,525.78, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.47. Jacobs Engineering Group has a one year low of $49.31 and a one year high of $72.18.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JEC. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is a technical professional services company. The Company provides a range of technical, professional and construction services to industrial, commercial and governmental clients. The Company’s services include Project Services; Process, Scientific, and Systems Consulting Services; Construction Services, and Operations and Maintenance Services.

