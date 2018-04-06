James J. Litalien Sells 5,000 Shares of AveXis (AVXS) Stock

AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) VP James J. Litalien sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.44, for a total transaction of $597,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AVXS opened at $119.60 on Friday. AveXis has a 1 year low of $65.23 and a 1 year high of $138.46.

AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.91). research analysts forecast that AveXis will post -7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on AVXS shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of AveXis in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of AveXis in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of AveXis in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of AveXis in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of AveXis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AveXis by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,027,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,363,000 after buying an additional 352,456 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AveXis by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 671,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,923,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AveXis by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,274,000 after buying an additional 195,626 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of AveXis by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 303,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,630,000 after buying an additional 90,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AveXis by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,433,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AveXis, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from rare and life-threatening neurological genetic diseases. Its initial product candidate is AVXS-101, a gene therapy product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy Type 1.

