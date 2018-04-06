James Williams Acquires 11,410 Shares of F&C Private Equity (FHI) Stock

F&C Private Equity (LON:FHI) insider James Williams acquired 11,410 shares of F&C Private Equity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £10,953.60 ($15,375.63).

Shares of LON FHI opened at GBX 95.50 ($1.34) on Friday. F&C Private Equity has a 12-month low of GBX 98 ($1.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 108 ($1.52).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This is an increase from F&C Private Equity’s previous dividend of $1.21. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%.

About F&C Private Equity

F&C UK High Income Trust plc, formerly Investors Capital Trust plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide an attractive return to shareholders each year in the form of dividends and/or capital repayments, together with prospects for capital growth.

