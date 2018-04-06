Jane Henderson Sells 17,316 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) Stock

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) CFO Jane Henderson sold 17,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $382,856.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,847.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jane Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 23rd, Jane Henderson sold 11,200 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $229,824.00.

On Friday, March 16th, Jane Henderson sold 15,416 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $341,464.40.

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $18.13 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $31.91. The firm has a market cap of $586.81, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.97.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.32. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.18% and a negative net margin of 697.03%. The company had revenue of $6.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 million. research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 11th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Wedbush lowered Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 25,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease.

