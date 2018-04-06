SPDR Series Trust (NYSEARCA:XSW) Position Boosted by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Series Trust (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 153.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,516 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.99% of SPDR Series Trust worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Series Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000.

Get SPDR Series Trust alerts:

XSW stock opened at $75.94 on Friday. SPDR Series Trust has a 12-month low of $57.67 and a 12-month high of $79.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th were issued a $0.0206 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/jane-street-group-llc-buys-20516-shares-of-spdr-series-trust-xsw-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Series Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Series Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.