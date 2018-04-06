Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Stake in iShares S&P Global Timbr & Frstry Idx (WOOD)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Global Timbr & Frstry Idx (NASDAQ:WOOD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.64% of iShares S&P Global Timbr & Frstry Idx at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Global Timbr & Frstry Idx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,776,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in iShares S&P Global Timbr & Frstry Idx during the fourth quarter worth $5,740,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Global Timbr & Frstry Idx by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,945 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Global Timbr & Frstry Idx by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Global Timbr & Frstry Idx by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ WOOD opened at $79.85 on Friday. iShares S&P Global Timbr & Frstry Idx has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $80.11.

iShares S&P Global Timbr & Frstry Idx Profile

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

