Jane Street Group LLC Raises Holdings in Dun & Bradstreet (DNB)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) by 191.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the third quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

DNB opened at $118.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12 month low of $101.17 and a 12 month high of $130.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,356.29, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.18. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.5225 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Dun & Bradstreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DNB. ValuEngine cut Dun & Bradstreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase lifted their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Dun & Bradstreet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.80.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation provides commercial data, analytics, and insight on businesses. The company operates through two segments, Americas and Non-Americas. It offers risk management solutions comprising trade credit solutions, such as The D&B Credit Suite, which includes D&B Credit and DNBi, subscription-based online applications that offer customers real time access to information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; various business information reports; and D&B Credibility solutions primarily for small businesses; Supplier Risk Manager, an online application that helps businesses mitigate supply chain risk; Compliance product suite that includes D&B Onboard and D&B Compliance Check, which helps customers comply with anti-money laundering and anti-bribery and corruption regulations through onboarding, screening, and monitoring of customers and third parties; and D&B Direct, an API that enables data integration inside enterprise applications, such as ERP, and enables master data management and toolkit.

